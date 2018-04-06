Indiana county to test decade-long backlog of rape kits

HIGHLAND, Ind. (AP) — Officials in northwest Indiana say they plan to test some of the 240 untested rape kits that are part of a decade-long backlog and make policy changes to help prevent another logjam.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Lake County officials announced plans Wednesday to test all non-anonymous rape kits performed on or after Jan. 1, 2008. Rape kits performed before that date will be destroyed unless the survivor contacts a local rape crisis center and seeks testing by Aug. 6.

The prosecutor's office didn't immediately say why the older kits will be destroyed.

Law enforcement agencies must now retrieve all completed rape kits within 72 hours of notification. Non-anonymous kits will be tested within 30 days, while anonymous kits will be stored for up to a year before being destroyed.

The changes were sparked by a state survey released in December that found at least 2,500 untested rape kits across Indiana.