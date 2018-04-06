  1. Home
  2. World

FBI releases new photos, video of 2011 Giffords shooting

By  Associated Press
2018/04/06 03:24

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, of Arizona, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, joins

FILE - This March 2010 file photo shows a man identified as Jared L. Loughner at the 2010 Tucson Festival of Books in Tucson, Ariz. The FBI has releas

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI has released some new photos and video from its investigation of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Giffords was the target of a lone gunman at the meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket and was left partially paralyzed.

The pictures released by the agency online Wednesday include images of Pima County Sheriff's deputies holding gunman Jared Lee Loughner on the ground following the shooting, although the deputies' faces are blacked out.

Surveillance videos show Loughner walking though the store and buying a bottle of water before the shooting.

Among those killed were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and Giffords' aide Gabe Zimmerman.

Loughner was sentenced to life in prison in 2012.