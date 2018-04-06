Egypt prosecutors order 15 days detention for jailed editor

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the editor of an independent news website be detained for 15 days pending an investigation, the latest episode in Egypt's media crackdown.

Court officials said Thursday that Adel Sabri stands accused of membership in the banned Muslim Brotherhood group, publishing false news and managing an unlicensed website.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

The Masr al-Arabia website was shuttered upon his arrest late Tuesday, a day after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi won a second, four-year term in office with 97 percent of the vote. El-Sissi faced no real competitor and critics derided the election as undemocratic.

Journalist union leaders confirmed the charges against Sabri on social media, adding that he was also accused of inciting against the state.