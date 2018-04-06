As Trump mulls a pullout, IS attempts to re-emerge in Syria

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on his armored vehicle on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle at a newly installed position, near the tense front line
In this March 29, 2018 photo, Mohammed Abu Adel, a commander of the U.S.-backed Manbij Military Council, speaks during an interview with The Associate
This Thursday, March. 29, 2018 image posted online by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports t
FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018 file photo, commander Abu Ali Nejm, third right, of the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council, speaks with
This Thursday, March 29, 2018 image, posted online by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports t
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, a fighter, second right, from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council, stands next to U.S. humvee at
This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo, posted online by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports t
MANBIJ, Syria (AP) — Even as President Donald Trump mulls a U.S. pullout from Syria, insisting that the Islamic State group is "almost completely defeated," the extremist group is showing signs of a revival.
Despite being kicked out of the main towns they once occupied near the Iraqi border, the militants have regrouped elsewhere and revised their tactics, recently mounting a brazen attack on a border city in eastern Syria and expanding their footprint inside the Syrian capital itself.
Talk of a U.S. troop withdrawal has alarmed the Unites States' main ally in Syria, the Kurds, who fought alongside the Americans to roll back the Islamic State group. They fear not only an IS resurgence, but that Turkey, Russia and Iran will fill the void and wrest control of northern and eastern Syria.