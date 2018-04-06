As Trump mulls a pullout, IS attempts to re-emerge in Syria

MANBIJ, Syria (AP) — Even as President Donald Trump mulls a U.S. pullout from Syria, insisting that the Islamic State group is "almost completely defeated," the extremist group is showing signs of a revival.

Despite being kicked out of the main towns they once occupied near the Iraqi border, the militants have regrouped elsewhere and revised their tactics, recently mounting a brazen attack on a border city in eastern Syria and expanding their footprint inside the Syrian capital itself.

Talk of a U.S. troop withdrawal has alarmed the Unites States' main ally in Syria, the Kurds, who fought alongside the Americans to roll back the Islamic State group. They fear not only an IS resurgence, but that Turkey, Russia and Iran will fill the void and wrest control of northern and eastern Syria.