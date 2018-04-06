US senator holds hearing on Hawaii's mistaken missile alert

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii is holding a hearing on how and why the state of Hawaii in January mistakenly sent alerts warning that a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands.

The hearing Thursday in Honolulu is also expected to address options for improving emergency alerts.

Schatz, a Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, has introduced legislation to give the federal government sole responsibility for handling missile alerts.

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent the alert to cellphones and broadcast stations across the state on Jan. 13 during an exercise.

Officials later disclosed the employee didn't think he and his colleagues were participating in a drill and instead believed a real attack was imminent. The state has since fired him.