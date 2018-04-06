Arizona tribe: Ruling could help Native students across US

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lawyers for a group of American Indian schoolchildren say they've won a major legal victory in a case that could reform the U.S. agency that oversees tribal education.

A federal court sided with a tribe in Arizona that argued in a lawsuit that childhood adversity and trauma are learning disabilities.

The lawsuit filed last year alleged the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education ignored complaints about an understaffed school, a lack of special education and a deficient curriculum.

Lawyers for the students on the Havasupai (hav-uh-SU'-peye) reservation say the ruling could have widespread effects for Native children in more than 180 schools overseen by the Bureau of Indian Education.

The Justice Department didn't respond to a request for comment on the late March ruling that moves the case forward.