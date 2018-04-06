Dems and GOP both see edge in immigration fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and Republicans each want to wield the stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress over immigration as a weapon in November's congressional elections.

Fanned by tweets from President Donald Trump about a crisis on the Mexican border that others reject as manufactured, each party is using immigration to fire up voters in House races across the country. Democrats think it can help them reach minorities, young people and suburban moderates repelled by Trump's strident anti-immigrant stances, while Republicans are using promises to crack down on immigration to energize their conservative political base.

Democrats are using the issue to emphasize inclusivity and are targeting border regions, suburbs and areas with immigrant populations. Republicans plan to make immigration a law-and-order issue that appeals to conservatives throughout the U.S