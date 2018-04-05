Ticket hearings suspended over 12K ticket lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A lawsuit concerning more than 12,000 speeding tickets being issued by Providence, Rhode Island, speeding cameras in just a month has postponed all speed camera-related court hearings in the city.

Thousands of drivers are suing the city over the thousands of tickets stemming from just six cameras in city school zones. WPRI-TV reports that Providence Municipal Court has postponed all speed-camera hearings for the month of April while the city fights the class-action suit.

The first hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday. The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order on the ticket program. State lawmakers are also considering multiple bills that could change how municipalities install traffic cameras.

The mayor's office previously declined to comment on pending litigation.