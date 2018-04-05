"Paterno" movie a polarizing story with unanswered questions

"Paterno" aims to tell the polarizing story of a legend's fall, when the most essential question can never be answered.

The HBO movie directed by Barry Levinson debuts Saturday, April 7, and stars Oscar winner Al Pacino as Joe Paterno, the Penn State coach whose career ended in scandal.

The movie chronicles a two-week stretch in 2011, starting with Penn State beating Illinois for the record 409th victory of Paterno's career through the arrest of former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky for sexually assaulting boys to the first game played by Penn State after Paterno was fired.

The charges against Sandusky, who is serving a 30-year prison sentence, led to questions about what Paterno knew about Sandusky's past crimes and when.

