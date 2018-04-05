Police: Man looking for luggage sprays lotion at trooper

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Rhode Island man looking for his lost luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport punched, spat on, and sprayed hand lotion in a state trooper's face.

Kevin Luczak was granted $500 bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

Authorities say the 28-year-old Narragansett, Rhode Island, man walked into a baggage office to make a claim about his at bag at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The trooper had been notified by the flight crew about an on-board incident involving Luczak.

Police say Luczak sprayed hand lotion in the trooper's face, which prompted a scuffle that spilled onto a moving baggage carousel.

Luczak's attorney said his client is a graduate student who sprayed the lotion as a joke and denies spitting.