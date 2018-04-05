Woman sues Mormon church alleging rape by leader in 1980s

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A woman who recently accused a former Mormon missionary training center director of raping her in the 1980s and the church of failing to take her allegations seriously has sued them.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the woman repeats her allegation that Joseph L. Bishop sexually assaulted her in 1984 when he was president of the religion's Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

Bishop has denied raping her but acknowledged to police that he asked her to expose herself. His son, serving as his spokesman, didn't immediately return request for comment Thursday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' spokesman Eric Hawkins said Thursday that the religion has faith in the judicial system but takes seriously its responsibility to hold members accountable.

The woman plans to speak Thursday at a news conference.