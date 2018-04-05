Hungary's Orban seeks re-election on anti-migrant platform

FILE- In this Monday, March 26, 2018 file picture, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a ceremony marking the opening of a renovated s
FILE- In this Monday, March 26, 2018 file picture, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban looks on during his visit to the ceremony marking the opening
FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, file picture Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks outside the Hungarian Parliament building in Budape
FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, file picture chairman and candidate prime minister of the oppositional Jobbik party Gabor Vona addresses his
FILE- In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, file picture, Co-Chairperson of the Dialogue for Hungary party and prime minister candidate of the Hungarian Soc
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, file picture, youngsters taking part in a march against Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a banner that reads "Spirit
An anti-migration billboard from the Hungarian government is placed on a street in Budapest, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Hungarians will vote Sunday in
An anti-migration billboard from the Hungarian government is placed on a street in Budapest, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, file picture candidate for prime minister of the Hungarian Socialist Party Gergely Karacsony addresses suppor
FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, file picture, people taking part in a march against Prime Minister Viktor Orban flash the lights of their mob
Co-Chairperson and candidate prime minister of Politics Can Be Different (LMP) party Bernadett Szel speaks during a debate of candidate prime minister
A billboard from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party reads "Together they would dismantle the border seal." showing American financier George S
Chairman and candidate prime minister of the Jobbik party Gabor Vona speaks during a press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
FILE- In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, file picture a supporter of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban walks under an umbrella in Hungary's nationa
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is betting that his relentless campaign against immigration will keep his supporters united and motivated for Sunday's national election.
Polls show Orban's Fidesz party with a sizable lead over Jobbik, a nationalist right-wing party, as well as the Socialist Party and other, smaller left-wing or green groups. Orban is seeking his third consecutive term and his fourth overall since 1998.
The fragmented opposition parties, however, hope their supporters will vote tactically, choosing the opposition candidate in each district with the best chance of winning.
Hungary's complicated electoral system, an uncertain turnout and doubts about the extent of tactical voting make it difficult to predict winners for the 199 parliamentary seats at stake in Sunday's vote.