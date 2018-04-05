11 cases of measles confirmed, over 3,000 people being monitored

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is monitoring 3,013 individuals who have come into contact with 11 people in Taiwan confirmed to have contracted measles, in order to prevent a further wave of infections.

The CDC confirmed on Thursday five new cases of measles in the country, taking the total tally for this year to 11 -- six imported and five domestic.

Of the five new cases, one of the measles-infected individuals is a flight attendant for Taiwan's budget carrier Tigerair Taiwan, the third member of the airline's flight crew to have been confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Given the nature of their job, the flight attendants have come into contact with thousands of people across Taiwan and those interactions are being closely monitored by local health departments.

Many of the individuals confirmed with measles, including the flight attendants, or those showing symptomatic signs of measles, have been quarantined for observation and treatment.

It is important to note that measles is contagious four days before and after the onset of a fever, so just because a person does not feel sick does not mean they are not spreading the virus to others.

Some cold-like symptoms of measles include fever, coughing and a runny nose, while other more severe symptoms include Koplick spots and a rash.

Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang of the CDC said the government has identified 3,013 people who could potentially have caught the measles virus while in contact with the 11 people confirmed to have contracted it and will continue to monitor them until April 22, by which time anyone infected should display symptoms.