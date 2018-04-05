  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/05 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 1 .833
New York 4 2 .667 1
Toronto 4 3 .571
Baltimore 1 5 .167 4
Tampa Bay 1 5 .167 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 2 .600
Minnesota 3 2 .600
Cleveland 2 4 .333
Kansas City 1 3 .250
Detroit 1 4 .200 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 1 .857
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1
Seattle 3 2 .600 2
Oakland 3 4 .429 3
Texas 2 5 .286 4

___

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2, 13 innings

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 3

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 2

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.