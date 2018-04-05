|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Baltimore
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Oakland
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|4
___
|Wednesday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 3, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2, 13 innings
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 3
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
Oakland 6, Texas 2
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.