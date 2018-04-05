WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--MASTERS

AUGUSTA, Georgia — In a Masters filled with compelling storylines, no one has taken a more harrowing path to Augusta National than Ian Poulter. The 42-year-old Englishman became the last player to qualify when he won a playoff last weekend at Houston after sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 860 words, photos. Play has begun.

— GLF--MASTERS-THE LATEST. Real-time updates.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-GUARDIOLA

LIVERPOOL, England — Pep Guardiola has been found wanting in the Champions League through overthinking or obstinacy. In the England Premier League, though, he could be celebrating the title this weekend. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--MANCHESTER DERBY

Manchester City has the chance to clinch the English Premier League on Saturday by beating fierce rival Manchester United at Etihad Stadium. It is a scenario Jose Mourinho and Alexis Sanchez would have hoped desperately to avoid in particular. Mourinho would have to congratulate long-time managerial foe Pep Guardiola on beating him to the biggest prize in English soccer. Sanchez chose United over City in January. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

SOC--ITALY-REFEREE THREATS

ROME — The Italian referees association says it has been sent packages filled with bullets. SENT: 110 words.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BAYERN COACH

BERLIN — Bayern Munich's search for a new coach is overshadowing its likely Bundesliga title win on Saturday. The Bavarian club will clinch its record-extending sixth consecutive championship if it wins in Augsburg, but questions over Jupp Heynckes' successor have been dominating the buildup. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-EUROPEAN FIASCO

ROME — Spain 7, Italy 1. The combined scores of the Champions League matches against Spanish opposition amount to another debacle for Italian football this week. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-SEEDORF

MADRID — Clarence Seedorf is running out of time at Deportivo La Coruna. The Netherlands great took over as coach eight matches ago, and has yet to win. Seedorf has another eight matches to turn things around. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 460 words, photo.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-MONTPELLIER

PARIS — Whenever Montpellier travels along the Mediterranean coast to play at Marseille, the memories of their epic match in 1998 come flooding back. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 540 words, photo.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Arsenal hosts CSKA Moscow in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals in a game with political overtones amid the crisis over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. Also, Lazio faces Salzburg, Leipzig plays Marseille, and Sporting meets Atletico Madrid. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2130 GMT.

TEN--ITALY-FRANCE

GENOA, Italy — Without the injured Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille will face Andreas Seppi to open France's visit to Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. SENT: 120 words.

BKN--NBA PLAYOFF PICTURE

A look at where things stand in the NBA playoff picture, with seven days remaining in the regular season. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CAR--F1-BAHRAIN GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Usually so impressive, Mercedes is in the uncommon position of having a point to prove at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Sally Pearson, the promotional face of the Commonwealth Games, withdraws because of an Achilles injury the day after featuring in the opening ceremony. By John Pye. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— COM--SWM-SWIMMING — Australia, Canada, England win pool golds. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— COM--SWM-PROUD DISQUALIFIED — Butterfly world champ disqualified for moving on blocks. SENT: 240 words, photos.

— COM--TRI-SPRINT TRIATHLONS — Duffy, Schoeman win. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 680 words, photos.

— COM--TTN-LIFE AT ELEVEN — 11-year-old has success on Commonwealth Games debut. SENT: 390 words, photos.

— COM--ATH-PEARSON WITHDRAWS — Pearson, Gold Coast's face of games, out injured. By John Pye. SENT: 560 words, photo.

— COM--RGU-SEVENS FORECAST — Aussie coach plans for extremes in debut. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES-PROTESTS — Aboriginal activists protest. By John Pye. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL-TAMPERING — Warner joins Smith, Bancroft in accepting ban. By John Pye. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— JAPAN-SUMO SEXISM — Sumo in uproar as women first responders ordered out of ring. By Mary Yamaguchi. SENT: 330 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES —Raptors beat Celtics to close in on top seed in East. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Keith scores late goal, Blackhawks beat Blues 4-3. SENT: 350 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Ohtani homers again, Cozart lifts Angels over Indians in 13. SENT: 1,790 words, photos.

