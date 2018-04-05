Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a solid gain from late in the day before.

Technology companies and banks put up solid gains early Thursday. Facebook climbed 3 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6 percent.

Stocks rose late in the day Wednesday and fears eased that the U.S. and China were headed for a trade war.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market, a signal that investors were more comfortable taking on risk.

The S&P 500 finished rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,658.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 167 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,436. The Nasdaq added 48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,092.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.82 percent.