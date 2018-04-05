Trump administration to hit more Russians with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is expected to impose sanctions on more Russians under a law passed last year in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Two Trump administration officials say the sanctions could come as early as Thursday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the actions ahead of an announcement.

It was unclear how many Russians would be hit with sanctions or who exactly would be targeted. But under the same law, the administration in January released a list of powerful Russian oligarchs and politicians. Some who were on that list are expected to be targeted.

The State Department declined to comment.

Last month, the U.S. targeted 19 Russians and five other entities with sanctions in the first use of the new law.