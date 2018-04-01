Taiwan to receive international support at WHA: Medical alliance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States, Japan and the European Union will take action to support Taiwan at next month’s World Health Assembly (WHA), the Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan (FMPAT, 台灣醫界聯盟基金會) said Thursday.

Taiwan has repeatedly been trying to attend the annual World Health Organization (WHO) event in Geneva, Switzerland, but obstruction from China is unlikely to make that possible this May, observers have said.

Nevertheless, FMPAT Executive Director Lin Shih-chia (林世嘉) said that China’s pressure actually pushed a group of democratic nations closer together in their sympathy for Taiwan’s cause.

Following visits to their representative offices in Taipei, Lin said he learned that those countries held a meeting in February where they decided to write a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asking him to invite Taiwan to the WHA.

Even though it was still not sure whether the action would bear fruit, it showed that democratic nations were pulling together in support of Taiwan, according to Lin, the Central News Agency reported.

He also expressed the hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would repeat last year’s effort when Taiwan’s diplomatic allies managed to participate in a debate to explain the cause for the island nation’s attendance at WHA. This way, Taiwan would be recorded in the event’s notes and not fade away into international oblivion, CNA quoted Lin as saying.