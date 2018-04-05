Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;17;75%;72%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;ENE;12;31%;2%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and very warm;27;12;NNE;8;22%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;19;13;Partly sunny;24;15;SSE;12;54%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy this morning;9;1;Partly sunny, milder;15;7;SE;24;60%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Not as cold;6;-4;Sunny;6;-1;NE;7;55%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;13;7;Cool with some sun;15;9;ENE;10;52%;44%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;10;1;Clearing and cooler;6;-1;SW;14;72%;14%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;E;6;55%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;23;12;Showers and t-storms;19;13;NNW;11;64%;84%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;A shower in the p.m.;23;16;SSW;7;71%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;31;14;High clouds;31;16;SE;9;19%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;34;24;Afternoon showers;33;23;E;9;77%;86%;3

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;34;20;Partly sunny;34;20;SE;9;39%;29%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;A morning shower;34;25;SSW;12;68%;94%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;19;9;Clouds and sun;16;12;ENE;13;73%;63%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;8;3;Rather cloudy;11;4;NW;25;25%;26%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;23;10;A touch of rain;14;7;NW;15;72%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;15;2;Partly sunny;12;3;ESE;8;61%;1%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;18;9;Afternoon showers;17;9;NW;8;81%;93%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm in spots;25;17;E;10;79%;79%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;18;6;Mostly sunny;14;3;N;20;52%;4%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing and chilly;9;2;Warmer with some sun;16;10;SE;15;58%;1%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy, warm;25;11;Not as warm;18;10;NE;11;71%;31%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;19;8;Mostly sunny;16;6;E;15;54%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;28;19;Rain and a t-storm;21;19;E;13;85%;100%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly cloudy;30;18;NNW;7;44%;74%;4

Busan, South Korea;A bit of rain;17;12;Morning rain;17;5;W;16;68%;80%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;14;Sunny and nice;30;16;NNE;12;36%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;More clouds than sun;22;15;Mostly sunny;20;11;S;15;54%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny;27;18;NE;6;59%;27%;10

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;34;26;Clouds and sunshine;35;27;SE;14;64%;1%;10

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;5;1;Clouds and sun;3;-5;NNW;26;50%;14%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a shower;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;9;72%;63%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;8;1;Partly sunny;7;2;SE;16;64%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;N;20;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Nice with some sun;22;17;A shower or t-storm;26;3;N;19;68%;88%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;23;A thunderstorm;30;24;S;12;83%;79%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;39;24;A t-storm in spots;38;24;NNE;9;39%;63%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;19;3;Rain and snow shower;6;-3;E;14;84%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;Clouds and sun;34;23;ESE;10;58%;63%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;22;Showers around;32;22;SSE;7;70%;83%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;9;7;Periods of rain;11;5;SSW;31;86%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun, some clouds;29;13;Clouds and sun, warm;26;14;NNW;10;33%;27%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;15;Clouds and sun;19;12;W;12;70%;74%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;28;21;Morning rain;22;16;N;23;78%;89%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;7;69%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;ESE;12;55%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;5;2;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;NW;22;84%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;SE;13;69%;66%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;28;21;A morning shower;27;15;NNE;21;62%;79%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;21;Cloudy;27;21;NE;23;71%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;36;23;Some sunshine;36;23;SSE;8;38%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;33;20;An afternoon shower;33;20;NNE;12;38%;56%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun, some clouds;22;11;Rather cloudy, mild;20;10;NNE;13;67%;13%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;11;75%;79%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;33;24;NNE;14;59%;41%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;22;12;Partly sunny;24;12;SW;8;60%;29%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, warm;25;10;Mostly sunny;25;11;N;7;25%;1%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Hazy sunshine;35;24;W;18;48%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;23;12;A t-storm in spots;23;13;SSE;9;81%;70%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;38;21;Sunny and nice;37;21;NNW;19;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;17;9;Showers around;18;5;NNW;13;54%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;E;14;59%;74%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;32;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;10;69%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;S;14;62%;51%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;7;76%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;3;A t-storm in spots;15;2;ENE;12;56%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SW;11;72%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;SSE;11;72%;33%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;11;Cooler with rain;14;11;WSW;11;84%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;12;5;Variable clouds;15;9;SE;20;61%;60%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;13;Decreasing clouds;22;15;S;10;67%;9%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Clearing;30;25;SW;10;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;19;9;Clouds and sun;20;9;WSW;9;55%;74%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;26;Sunshine and nice;32;27;NE;7;63%;20%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;24;Spotty showers;30;24;ESE;8;78%;89%;12

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;34;24;E;13;52%;7%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;12;66%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;24;12;S;8;37%;28%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;28;22;A shower;28;23;E;15;61%;59%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, warm;17;8;Spotty showers;13;0;W;18;69%;60%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;SE;11;67%;9%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;18;ENE;15;74%;85%;2

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;-2;-5;A little p.m. snow;5;-2;SW;11;44%;87%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;7;2;Inc. clouds;9;0;SW;15;83%;54%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Hazy sunshine;33;27;NNW;11;56%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;15;Partial sunshine;26;16;NNE;13;67%;55%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;8;2;Mostly cloudy;13;2;SW;21;47%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;28;11;Sunny and very warm;28;11;N;11;23%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;2;-6;Mostly cloudy;6;1;S;17;71%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;19;13;Afternoon rain;20;9;WNW;29;65%;90%;4

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;5;-1;Partly sunny;7;-1;S;10;47%;17%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;-2;-5;A little snow;4;-3;WSW;19;57%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;30;26;High clouds;30;26;NW;13;72%;55%;6

Panama City, Panama;Nice with some sun;32;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;NNW;12;65%;67%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A little p.m. rain;30;24;ENE;13;74%;87%;7

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;11;5;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;SE;16;56%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;SSE;13;61%;3%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny, nice;35;24;SSE;10;56%;60%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;17;81%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;31;22;A p.m. shower or two;29;21;SE;8;58%;73%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;16;2;Sun and some clouds;12;1;ESE;8;49%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with rain;11;4;Clearing;10;-1;NW;16;65%;34%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;17;11;A bit of rain;18;12;NNE;10;71%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;22;12;Turning sunny;20;10;SSW;13;69%;74%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;E;9;76%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Abundant sunshine;4;-4;Partly sunny;4;-2;SE;8;55%;49%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;14;5;Rain/snow showers;7;0;WNW;28;66%;62%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;E;10;75%;75%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;34;22;A t-storm in spots;31;20;NE;20;27%;44%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;19;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NW;10;66%;1%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;12;6;Low clouds;9;0;WSW;14;80%;55%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;16;13;Periods of rain;18;14;S;19;85%;95%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;17;Some sun;26;16;ESE;7;67%;44%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in spots;28;24;E;20;70%;65%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;18;Humid with some sun;23;18;W;7;92%;42%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;WSW;10;32%;30%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;26;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;10;SSW;7;50%;44%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;NNE;7;76%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;20;8;Cooler with rain;12;8;SE;7;88%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;12;10;A bit of rain;17;11;E;7;70%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Occasional rain;15;8;Partly sunny;13;2;W;15;62%;53%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;8;NW;23;57%;25%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;12;71%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;Cooler with rain;14;9;WNW;14;85%;87%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;23;E;18;70%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;7;2;Rain/snow showers;6;-2;WNW;24;69%;64%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;20;Sunshine and humid;27;21;SSE;15;67%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;28;21;A little a.m. rain;26;14;NE;15;69%;93%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;13;3;Rain/snow showers;5;0;WNW;22;82%;73%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Increasing clouds;22;8;W;10;54%;73%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;14;4;Partly sunny;15;6;E;13;60%;16%;6

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;22;13;Partly sunny;21;13;ESE;10;28%;28%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;NE;11;52%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;20;9;Spotty showers;22;10;NE;8;45%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;14;13;Windy with some sun;21;17;SSW;34;58%;76%;8

Toronto, Canada;A snow squall;3;-1;A little snow;7;-4;WNW;25;67%;66%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with clearing;20;12;Sunny and nice;21;13;E;7;60%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;ESE;8;50%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-2;-17;Sunny and cold;-1;-9;S;16;32%;7%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;10;8;Milder;15;9;NE;7;61%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;16;6;Mostly sunny;14;2;NE;14;51%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;A p.m. t-storm;35;18;ESE;11;63%;84%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and warm;18;6;Cooler;9;-1;WNW;24;63%;3%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;19;7;Cooler;12;1;NW;20;48%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;15;Mostly sunny, windy;20;15;NNW;41;72%;13%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, less humid;35;24;Clouds and sun, warm;37;22;SW;9;45%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Sunny and pleasant;17;4;ENE;5;37%;4%;7

