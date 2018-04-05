Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SW;10;75%;72%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;90;76;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;ENE;8;31%;2%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;Sunny and very warm;81;54;NNE;5;22%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;65;56;Partly sunny;74;59;SSE;7;54%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy this morning;49;35;Partly sunny, milder;58;44;SE;15;60%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Not as cold;43;24;Sunny;42;30;NE;5;55%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;56;45;Cool with some sun;59;49;ENE;6;52%;44%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;51;34;Clearing and cooler;43;31;SW;9;72%;14%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;Sunny and pleasant;90;65;E;4;55%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;73;53;Showers and t-storms;67;55;NNW;7;64%;84%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;71;59;A shower in the p.m.;73;60;SSW;4;71%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;87;58;High clouds;88;61;SE;6;19%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;93;75;Afternoon showers;91;74;E;5;77%;86%;3

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;92;68;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;6;39%;29%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;92;79;A morning shower;93;77;SSW;7;68%;94%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;66;49;Clouds and sun;61;54;ENE;8;73%;63%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;46;37;Rather cloudy;52;39;NW;15;25%;26%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;73;51;A touch of rain;58;45;NW;9;72%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;60;36;Partly sunny;54;38;ESE;5;61%;1%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;65;48;Afternoon showers;62;49;NW;5;81%;93%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;64;A t-storm in spots;77;63;E;6;79%;79%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;65;42;Mostly sunny;57;38;N;13;52%;4%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing and chilly;47;36;Warmer with some sun;61;50;SE;10;58%;1%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy, warm;76;52;Not as warm;65;49;NE;7;71%;31%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;66;47;Mostly sunny;61;42;E;9;54%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;82;66;Rain and a t-storm;71;65;E;8;85%;100%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;82;65;Mostly cloudy;86;64;NNW;4;44%;74%;4

Busan, South Korea;A bit of rain;62;53;Morning rain;63;41;W;10;68%;80%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;58;Sunny and nice;86;61;NNE;7;36%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;More clouds than sun;71;60;Mostly sunny;68;53;S;9;54%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sunshine;82;64;Partly sunny;81;65;NE;4;59%;27%;10

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;93;79;Clouds and sunshine;94;81;SE;9;64%;1%;10

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;41;33;Clouds and sun;38;24;NNW;16;50%;14%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a shower;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;6;72%;63%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;47;34;Partly sunny;45;35;SE;10;64%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;76;67;Mostly sunny, nice;76;66;N;12;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Nice with some sun;72;63;A shower or t-storm;79;37;N;12;68%;88%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;74;A thunderstorm;87;75;S;7;83%;79%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;A t-storm in spots;101;76;NNE;5;39%;63%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;67;37;Rain and snow shower;42;26;E;9;84%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;92;74;Clouds and sun;93;74;ESE;6;58%;63%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;95;72;Showers around;89;72;SSE;5;70%;83%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;49;44;Periods of rain;51;42;SSW;19;86%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun, some clouds;84;55;Clouds and sun, warm;79;57;NNW;6;33%;27%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;66;58;Clouds and sun;67;54;W;7;70%;74%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;83;70;Morning rain;72;62;N;14;78%;89%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;60;A t-storm in spots;78;60;NE;5;69%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;82;67;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;ESE;8;55%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;42;35;Rain/snow showers;40;30;NW;14;84%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;SE;8;69%;66%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;82;70;A morning shower;80;60;NNE;13;62%;79%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;82;69;Cloudy;81;70;NE;14;71%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;97;74;Some sunshine;97;74;SSE;5;38%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;91;68;An afternoon shower;91;68;NNE;7;38%;56%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun, some clouds;72;52;Rather cloudy, mild;68;50;NNE;8;67%;13%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;E;7;75%;79%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;91;75;NNE;9;59%;41%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;71;54;Partly sunny;75;54;SW;5;60%;29%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, warm;77;50;Mostly sunny;77;52;N;4;25%;1%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;91;75;Hazy sunshine;94;75;W;11;48%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;73;54;A t-storm in spots;74;55;SSE;5;81%;70%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;101;70;Sunny and nice;99;69;NNW;12;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;63;48;Showers around;64;41;NNW;8;54%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;86;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;E;8;59%;74%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;89;74;A t-storm around;88;73;SW;6;69%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;S;9;62%;51%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;NE;4;76%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;63;37;A t-storm in spots;59;35;ENE;8;56%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SW;7;72%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;75;67;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;SSE;7;72%;33%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;65;52;Cooler with rain;57;52;WSW;7;84%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;53;41;Variable clouds;59;48;SE;13;61%;60%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;70;55;Decreasing clouds;71;59;S;6;67%;9%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Clearing;87;77;SW;6;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;67;49;Clouds and sun;68;48;WSW;6;55%;74%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;79;Sunshine and nice;90;81;NE;5;63%;20%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;83;75;Spotty showers;86;75;ESE;5;78%;89%;12

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;76;Mostly sunny, nice;93;76;E;8;52%;7%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;71;52;Partly sunny;70;52;SE;7;66%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;56;Partly sunny;75;54;S;5;37%;28%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;83;72;A shower;82;73;E;10;61%;59%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, warm;63;46;Spotty showers;55;32;W;11;69%;60%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;79;Mostly sunny;89;79;SE;7;67%;9%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;79;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;ENE;9;74%;85%;2

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;29;23;A little p.m. snow;41;29;SW;7;44%;87%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;44;36;Inc. clouds;49;32;SW;9;83%;54%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;82;Hazy sunshine;91;81;NNW;7;56%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;75;59;Partial sunshine;78;61;NNE;8;67%;55%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;46;36;Mostly cloudy;56;36;SW;13;47%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;82;52;Sunny and very warm;83;52;N;7;23%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;35;21;Mostly cloudy;43;34;S;11;71%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;67;55;Afternoon rain;68;49;WNW;18;65%;90%;4

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;41;30;Partly sunny;45;30;S;6;47%;17%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;29;23;A little snow;39;26;WSW;12;57%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;87;79;High clouds;87;78;NW;8;72%;55%;6

Panama City, Panama;Nice with some sun;89;73;An afternoon shower;88;74;NNW;8;65%;67%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;87;73;A little p.m. rain;86;75;ENE;8;74%;87%;7

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;53;41;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;SE;10;56%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;82;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SSE;8;61%;3%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;95;78;Partly sunny, nice;94;76;SSE;6;56%;60%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;10;81%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;88;72;A p.m. shower or two;85;71;SE;5;58%;73%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;60;36;Sun and some clouds;53;34;ESE;5;49%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with rain;52;38;Clearing;50;31;NW;10;65%;34%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;62;52;A bit of rain;65;53;NNE;6;71%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;71;54;Turning sunny;67;51;SSW;8;69%;74%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;E;6;76%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Abundant sunshine;39;26;Partly sunny;40;28;SE;5;55%;49%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;57;42;Rain/snow showers;45;32;WNW;17;66%;62%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;74;A t-storm in spots;83;73;E;6;75%;75%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;93;72;A t-storm in spots;87;68;NE;13;27%;44%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;44;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;NW;6;66%;1%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;53;43;Low clouds;47;33;WSW;9;80%;55%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;61;55;Periods of rain;64;58;S;12;85%;95%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;85;62;Some sun;79;62;ESE;4;67%;44%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;75;A shower in spots;83;76;E;12;70%;65%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;74;65;Humid with some sun;73;64;W;5;92%;42%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;WSW;6;32%;30%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;78;52;Clouds and sun, nice;76;49;SSW;4;50%;44%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;71;A p.m. shower or two;82;71;NNE;4;76%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;46;Cooler with rain;54;47;SE;5;88%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;53;49;A bit of rain;63;51;E;4;70%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Occasional rain;59;46;Partly sunny;55;35;W;9;62%;53%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;48;Mostly cloudy;59;46;NW;14;57%;25%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;78;NE;7;71%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;64;49;Cooler with rain;56;48;WNW;9;85%;87%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in places;84;73;E;11;70%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;Rain/snow showers;43;29;WNW;15;69%;64%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;82;68;Sunshine and humid;80;69;SSE;10;67%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;83;71;A little a.m. rain;79;57;NE;9;69%;93%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;56;37;Rain/snow showers;40;32;WNW;13;82%;73%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;Increasing clouds;72;47;W;6;54%;73%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;57;39;Partly sunny;59;42;E;8;60%;16%;6

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;71;55;Partly sunny;70;56;ESE;6;28%;28%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;83;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;NE;7;52%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;68;49;Spotty showers;72;50;NE;5;45%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;58;55;Windy with some sun;69;63;SSW;21;58%;76%;8

Toronto, Canada;A snow squall;37;29;A little snow;44;25;WNW;16;67%;66%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with clearing;69;53;Sunny and nice;70;56;E;4;60%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;ESE;5;50%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;29;2;Sunny and cold;31;15;S;10;32%;7%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;51;47;Milder;59;48;NE;5;61%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;61;42;Mostly sunny;57;36;NE;9;51%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;74;A p.m. t-storm;94;65;ESE;7;63%;84%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and warm;65;43;Cooler;47;31;WNW;15;63%;3%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;66;44;Cooler;53;34;NW;13;48%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;60;Mostly sunny, windy;68;59;NNW;25;72%;13%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, less humid;94;74;Clouds and sun, warm;99;72;SW;5;45%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;Sunny and pleasant;63;39;ENE;3;37%;4%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit