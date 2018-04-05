Australia wins men's team pursuit gold in world-record time

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has won the men's 4,000-meter team pursuit in a world record 3 minutes, 49.804 seconds to secure Commonwealth Games gold.

Kelland O'Brien joined Leigh Howard, Alex Porter and Sam Welsford to beat England for the title and lower the previous record of 3:50.265 which Britain set at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. It was Australia's second gold medal Thursday, the opening night of competition at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.

The Gold Coast is staging the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games, but cycling and shooting events are being held in refurbished Brisbane venues that were initially built for the 1982 Games.