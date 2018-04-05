In Zimbabwe, Mugabe's exit drama is already playing on stage

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Laughter has replaced fear in Zimbabwe as the dramatic events leading to the resignation of former leader Robert Mugabe are already playing out on stage.

Crowds last week packed a theater in the capital, Harare, as Mugabe and his wife were openly mocked.

Gazing out on the crowd in a public place for the first time since November, a portrait of Mugabe had become a target of ridicule, a far cry from the reverence and dread it once induced. Such portraits of the man who was once the world's oldest head of state at 93 were instantly removed after he stepped down amid pressure from the army, the ruling party and a long-frustrated public.

Some in the audience choked with laughter at the depiction of former first lady Grace Mugabe.