Mobile boarding passes to be offered on Taiwan domestic flights by year-end

Taipei (CNA) - Mobile boarding passes will soon be available for passengers taking domestic flights in Taiwan, a transportation official said Thursday.

Currently, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taipei Songshan Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport allow international flight passengers to download boarding passes to their smartphones or other mobile devices, as replacements for printed boarding passes.

That service will be extended to domestic flight passengers before the end of the year, said Han Chen-hua, an official at the Civil Aeronautics Administration's Air Transport Division.

Mobile boarding passes are convenient, good for the environment, and help airline companies save on manpower costs, Han said.

Taipei Songshan Airport installed the necessary scanning equipment early this year and once other domestic airports follow suit airline companies will begin offering mobile boarding passes, he added.

In the near future, domestic flight passengers will also be able use their mobile passes to clear customs, he said.

Taipei International Airport Director Hsu Nei-shin said mobile boarding passes also allow airports to calculate passenger numbers more accurately, dispatch security check personnel in a more timely manner and manage other tasks, such as adjusting air conditioning, more efficiently. (By Wang Shu-fen and Christie Chen)