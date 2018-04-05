Eco-themed ‘Mermaid Whispering’ to be aired on Taiwan Indigenous Television April 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The telefilm ‘Mermaid Whispering’ exploring the relationship between the ocean and humans will be broadcast on Taiwan Indigenous Television 9:30 PM on April 7, reported CNA.

Filmed at Orchid Island (also known as Lanyu) in 2017, the movie seeks to raise public awareness on environmental issues and the importance of marine life protection from the perspectives of the ocean, indigenous people of Taiwan, and a mermaid.

Director Yuan Hsu-hu, known for shooting TV commercials and having a zeal for underwater photography, has dedicated his life to promoting eco-protection and indigenous cultures of Taiwan. He hopes that ‘Mermaid Whispering,’ his first feature film and one based on an ancient tale of Orchid Island, will allow viewers to learn about the necessity of caring about our oceans.

What’s noteworthy is that the film shooting happened to coincide with the “Flying Fish Festival,” one of the traditional ceremonies of Yami people native to Lanyu. The film crew, showing respect for the indigenous customs while upholding the “no trash left behind” commitment, made effort to ensure that garbage they produced was removed from the island when they left.

The leading actress, Aviis Zhong, haunted by a near-drowning experience, also had to overcome both mental and physical obstacles playing the role of the mermaid, which required her to wear swim gear weighing 8 kilograms during filming. She even trained for freediving for half a year to prepare for the role.