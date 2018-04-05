Caesar Park Hotels to become the largest hospitality provider in Metro Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the grand opening of Caesar Park Banciao and Hotel Cham Cham in 2017, the Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts is introducing another hotel brand – Hilton Taipei in Banciao, New Taipei City, this autumn!

The affiliate of Caesar Park Hotels, Hung Kuo Group won the build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts to develop hotels on government-owned land back in 2010, and the group has been wrapping up the construction of the project in recent years. By the end of 2018, there will be three properties under different hotel brands owned by Caesar Park Hotels in Banciao, with 1,137 guestrooms, 200 banquet rooms and conference venues, and five restaurants, making it the biggest hotel complex in Metro Taipei area.

Caesar Park vice president Jack Wu. (Photo credit: Caesar Park Banciao​)

During an interview, Caesar Park vice president Jack Wu noted that the group’s bold strategy is made to cope with business trends instead of simply following the statistics. “If we follow the statistics, we wouldn't have such a big expansion at this time.”

Wu said that Taipei is relatively a very small city in comparison to other major cities in Asia, and people usually only think of Taipei City and overlook the business possibilities in New Taipei City.

However, the aggressive expansion has raised concerns about oversupply, as existing facilities struggle to deal with a continued decline in Chinese tourists.

“I see ourselves as a pioneer because no one has ever or would ever be bold enough to make such a move,” Wu said. He also indicated that Metro Taipei is a city big enough with numerous opportunities, with New Taipei and Taipei City just political terms, they are just Taipei. “That is why we are expanding our business in Banciao instead of sticking to an already crowded sector,” he added.