Taiwan vegetable seller honored by TIME for philanthropy to retire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taitung vegetable seller Chen Shu-chu (陳樹菊), honored by Time Magazine in 2010 for her philanthropic donations, has decided to retire due to poor health, reports said Thursday.

Chen, 69, has been selling produce in her native region since the age of 13, but from May, she will be succeeded by her nephew, the Central News Agency reported.

Time named her as one of the 100 most influential people of 2010, Reader’s Digest named her Asian of the Year, and Forbes Asia chose her as one of its 48 heroes of philanthropy. Two years later, she also received the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Chen fell ill at the market just before the Lunar New Year and has not fully recovered from surgery for appendicitis since, sparking her decision to retire, CNA reported.

According to her brother, she was unable to ride a scooter and could therefore not travel around to buy vegetables for her stall. She had moved to a temple in Kaohsiung to rest and had phoned her brother a couple of days ago to leave him in charge of her market stall, CNA reported. Chen’s brother said his son would start next month.

By 2010, she had donated NT$10 million (US$342,000) of her limited income to help several causes, including a children’s fund and a library.

Even after she gained fame, she continued selling vegetables each day until 8 or 9 p.m., being the last merchant at the market to close up shop for the day, CNA reported.