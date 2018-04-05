China-US tariff spat: Mostly losers, but some winners too

BEIJING (AP) — China's threat to raise tariffs on U.S. goods could be a disaster for American soybean farmers but a boon to their Brazilian and Argentine competitors, European aerospace companies and Japanese whiskey distillers.

Regulators picked products China can get elsewhere when they made a $50 billion list including soybeans and small aircraft targeted for possible retaliation in a spiraling technology dispute with Washington.

Economist Lu Feng at Peking University's School of National Development says that should help minimize China's losses in the event President Donald Trump goes ahead with a planned tariff hike and Beijing responds.