  1. Home
  2. World

After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

By JAMES ANDERSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/05 14:30

Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling fo

Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, laughs with a fellow lawmaker before a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Lucia Guzman, D-Denver, applauds during the opening session of the 2017 Colorado Legislature at t

DENVER (AP) — As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy.

Lawmakers hope to use an outside report being presented Thursday as a blueprint for a new policy.

Five Colorado lawmakers have been accused of misconduct. One was expelled and a second survived an expulsion vote.

Colorado's policy considers allegations, investigations and punishment confidential and off-limits to the public. It's up to the accuser whether to release his or her complaint. It defines offensive conduct, but leaves it up to chamber leaders to decide what punishment, if any, to mete out.

Legislators vow to have an updated policy in hand before the 2018 session ends in May.