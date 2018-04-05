YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

MENIFEE, Calif. (AP) — Police say the videos posted by the woman who wounded three people in a shooting at YouTube headquarters are central to the motive.

Police and relatives say Nasim Aghdam (na-SEEM AG-dahm) was angry with YouTube's policies.

Aghdam used the name "Nasime Sabz" online, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies and said the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

YouTube had no comment about any actions related to Aghdam's videos.

Aghdam was prolific at producing videos and posting them online.

Many of them were bizarre such as a clip in which she removes a revealing purple dress to expose fake breasts with the message, "Don't Trust Your Eyes."

In others, she exercises, promotes animal rights and explains the vegan diet, often in elaborate costumes or carrying a rabbit.