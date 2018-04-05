Parents of Taiwanese terror threat student ask for privacy

Washington, April 4 (CNA) The parents of the Taiwanese student detained in the U.S. for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school where he was studying issued a statement Thursday asking that their privacy be respected as they navigate through the U.S. criminal justice system.

The statement was issued by Attorney Robert Keller, who has been hired by his parents to defend An Tso Sun, 18, following his March 26 arrest on suspicion of threatening to carry out a terrorist attack May 1 at Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Pennsylvania.

"They only ask that their privacy be respected as they navigate through the American criminal justice system. Their focus is on protecting the interests of their son. A thorough investigation is being conducted to insure that all the facts come out and not just speculation or innuendo. Be assured that the information will be provided by counsel as it is received. Your consideration to their request is most appreciated," the statement read.

Su Peng and Di Ying, both famous TV actors in Taiwan, flew to the U.S. March 31 and visited their son at Delaware County Jail April 2, accompanied by Keller.

The couple is scheduled to pay a second visit to their son Friday.

Prior to Sun's March 26 arrest, U.S. police, acting on a tipoff provided by one of his classmates, discovered many suspicious items in his bedroom, including a ballistic vest, a crossbow with scope and flashlight, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military ski mask, an ammunition clip loader, a strangulation device known as a garrote, and other equipment.

They later discovered that he had also built a 9mm handgun with parts bought online and had over 1,600 rounds of ammunition for various firearms.

The police discovered in addition that Sun had searched online for information on how to buy an AK-47 assault rifle or an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Sun was charged with one misdemeanor count of making terrorist threats. He will undergo a psychiatric evaluation and a court hearing has been set for April 11.

Sun has told police that he was joking about the threat. (By Chiang Chin-yeh and Flor Wang)