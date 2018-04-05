Traffic jams clog freeways on Tomb Sweeping Day

Taipei (CNA) - Heavy traffic was reported Thursday on many parts of Taiwan's freeways as people around the country returned to their ancestors' graves to clean their tombs and pay their respects on the annual Tomb Sweeping Day.

As of 11 a.m., the average speed was less than 40 kilometers per hour on the southbound lane of Freeway No. 1, between Hsinchu County's Hukou and Zhubei, and on the southbound lane on Freeway No. 3 between Taoyuan's Daxi and Longtan, according to real-time data from the Freeway Bureau.

Traffic was also tied up on Freeway No. 5 from 7 a.m. Some sections had average speeds of less than 20 kph, bureau data showed.

As of 11 a.m., travel speed was still under 40 kph on Freeway No. 5 between Taipei's Nangang and Yilan's Toucheng.

The Freeway Bureau predicted that traffic congestion on the northbound lane of Freeway No. 5 could last until midnight. (By Wang Shu-fen and Christie Chen)