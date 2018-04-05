|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Ahmed Ari
|4
|17
|4
|8
|.471
|Gennett Cin
|4
|17
|0
|8
|.471
|Hoskins Phi
|5
|17
|2
|8
|.471
|DeJong StL
|6
|22
|5
|10
|.455
|RFlaherty Atl
|6
|23
|6
|10
|.435
|Eaton Was
|5
|21
|8
|9
|.429
|Tucker Atl
|6
|21
|4
|9
|.429
|Desmond Col
|5
|19
|3
|8
|.421
|FFreeman Atl
|6
|19
|9
|8
|.421
|Bell Pit
|5
|20
|2
|8
|.400
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 9 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 9; FFreeman, Atlanta, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 8; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; 6 tied at 6.
|Pitching
Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; 34 tied at 1-0.