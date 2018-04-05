  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/05 13:14
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Ahmed Ari 4 17 4 8 .471
Gennett Cin 4 17 0 8 .471
Hoskins Phi 5 17 2 8 .471
DeJong StL 6 22 5 10 .455
RFlaherty Atl 6 23 6 10 .435
Eaton Was 5 21 8 9 .429
Tucker Atl 6 21 4 9 .429
Desmond Col 5 19 3 8 .421
FFreeman Atl 6 19 9 8 .421
Bell Pit 5 20 2 8 .400
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 9; FFreeman, Atlanta, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 8; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; 34 tied at 1-0.