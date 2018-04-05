Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|New York
|202
|300
|00x—7
|7
|1
Snell, Andriese (4), Roe (7), Alvarado (8) and W.Ramos; L.Severino, Warren (8), A.Chapman (9) and Au.Romine. W_L.Severino 2-0. L_Snell 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Stanton (3), Sanchez (1).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|000—2
|8
|1
|Houston
|010
|001
|10x—3
|7
|2
Bundy, M.Castro (7), Brach (8) and Joseph; Keuchel, Rondon (6), Peacock (7) and Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_M.Castro 0-1.
___
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|000
|000
|0—2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|000
|000
|1—3
|6
|0
Kluber, A.Miller (8), Allen (9), Goody (11), T.Olson (12), McAllister (13) and Gomes; Skaggs, Johnson (5), Alvarez (6), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), B.Wood (10), Parker (11), Bard (12), Ramirez (13) and Maldonado, Rivera. W_Ramirez 1-1. L_McAllister 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (2), Cozart (2).
___
|Chicago
|010
|020
|010—4
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|102
|000—3
|7
|1
Fulmer, Bummer (6), Farquhar (6), N.Jones (7), Soria (9) and Castillo; A.Sanchez, Oh (7), Tepera (8), Loup (9) and Martin. W_N.Jones 1-0. L_Tepera 1-1. Sv_Soria (2). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (4), Abreu (2).
___
|Texas
|000
|010
|001—2
|4
|1
|Oakland
|010
|400
|10x—6
|9
|0
Fister, Leclerc (7) and Chirinos; Manaea, Petit (9) and Maxwell. W_Manaea 1-1. L_Fister 1-1. HRs_Texas, Choo (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|001
|104
|100—7
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
Odorizzi, Rogers (5), Hildenberger (6), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and J.Castro; Nova, Neverauskas (6), Smoker (6), Glasnow (7) and Cervelli. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Nova 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (4). Pittsburgh, Bell (1).
___
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|310
|050
|10x—10
|12
|0
F.Hernandez, Pazos (5), LeBlanc (6) and Marjama; Cueto, Osich (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_Cueto 1-0. L_F.Hernandez 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Belt (1), Sandoval (1), Hernandez (1), Crawford (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|300
|200
|02x—7
|7
|0
Scherzer, Grace (6), Gott (8) and P.Severino, Montero; Foltynewicz, Moylan (6), S.Freeman (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and C.Perez. W_Foltynewicz 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Tucker (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
|New York
|200
|002
|00x—4
|5
|0
Nola, Hutchison (6), Morgan (6), Garcia (7), E.Ramos (8) and Knapp; Syndergaard, Gsellman (5), Robles (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Hutchison 1-1. Sv_Familia (3). HRs_New York, Cespedes (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|111
|000
|00x—3
|7
|0
A.Wood, Stripling (7) and Grandal; Corbin, Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis. W_Corbin 2-0. L_A.Wood 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (2).
___
|St. Louis
|102
|102
|000—6
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|3
Martinez, Tuivailala (9), Norris (9) and Molina; Chacin, Drake (6), Jeffress (8), Jennings (9) and Pina. W_Martinez 1-1. L_Chacin 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (3).
___
|Colorado
|320
|000
|000—5
|9
|1
|San Diego
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|0
Gray, McGee (8), B.Shaw (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Richard, Cimber (6), Erlin (7), Makita (9) and Hedges. W_Gray 1-1. L_Richard 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (3).