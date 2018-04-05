BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Cano Sea 5 18 6 9 .500 Correa Hou 6 19 7 9 .474 Haniger Sea 5 15 3 7 .467 EEscobar Min 4 16 4 7 .438 DGordon Sea 5 21 3 9 .429 Altuve Hou 7 29 7 12 .414 Abreu ChW 5 20 4 8 .400 Cuthbert KC 4 10 1 4 .400 MChapman Oak 7 26 4 10 .385 Smoak Tor 7 26 5 10 .385 Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 20 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 7; Reddick, Houston, 6; Stanton, New York, 6; Span, Tampa Bay, 6; 13 tied at 5.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 31 tied at 1-0.