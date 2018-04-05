All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Boston 79 49 18 12 110 261 205 27-7-5 22-11-7 17-6-2 x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228 28-10-2 25-13-2 17-8-2 x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228 28-10-2 20-15-5 16-8-3 y-Washington 80 48 25 7 103 251 232 27-10-2 21-15-5 16-8-3 Columbus 80 45 29 6 96 236 221 26-12-2 19-17-4 14-10-3 x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246 29-9-2 16-20-4 17-8-2 New Jersey 80 43 28 9 95 243 238 22-14-4 21-14-5 16-9-2 Philadelphia 80 40 26 14 94 242 240 20-13-6 20-13-8 12-8-6 Florida 79 41 30 8 90 237 239 25-11-3 16-19-5 14-8-3 Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250 18-16-6 17-18-5 10-12-5 N.Y. Rangers 80 34 37 9 77 230 261 21-16-4 13-21-5 10-12-4 N.Y. Islanders 80 33 37 10 76 258 292 18-18-4 15-19-6 12-13-2 Detroit 80 30 38 12 72 211 247 16-15-8 14-23-4 8-15-4 Montreal 80 28 39 13 69 203 257 18-14-9 10-25-4 12-9-5 Ottawa 80 28 41 11 67 219 282 16-19-6 12-22-5 10-13-4 Buffalo 80 25 43 12 62 191 269 11-25-5 14-18-7 11-12-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 80 51 18 11 113 259 206 27-9-4 24-9-7 18-5-3 x-Winnipeg 80 50 20 10 110 271 216 30-7-2 20-13-8 14-9-2 y-Vegas 80 51 22 7 109 268 217 29-10-2 22-12-5 20-4-3 x-San Jose 80 44 26 10 98 245 221 24-12-3 20-14-7 21-5-3 x-Minnesota 80 44 26 10 98 243 224 27-6-8 17-20-2 13-12-1 Anaheim 80 42 25 13 97 227 213 25-10-5 17-15-8 14-7-7 Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195 22-14-3 22-14-5 13-11-5 Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231 27-11-2 15-18-7 12-10-3 St. Louis 80 43 31 6 92 220 216 24-17-0 19-14-6 10-11-3 Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218 26-12-3 15-19-5 12-14-0 Calgary 80 36 34 10 82 210 245 16-20-4 20-14-6 11-14-3 Chicago 80 33 37 10 76 227 248 18-17-5 15-20-5 9-12-3 Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258 17-18-4 17-22-2 14-11-2 Vancouver 80 30 40 10 70 212 258 15-18-7 15-22-3 8-17-2 Arizona 80 29 40 11 69 205 249 16-20-4 13-20-7 10-11-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 0

Arizona 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Dallas 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2

Chicago 4, St. Louis 3

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 1

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.