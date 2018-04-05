3 adults, 1 child killed in Taoyuan house fire

Taipei (CNA) - Three adults and one child were killed early Thursday in a house fire in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, fire officials said that day.

The Taoyuan Fire Department said it received a report at 4:48 a.m. about a fire at a two-story house in the city's Taoyuan District.

A total of 26 fire trucks and 81 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was extinguished at 5:37 a.m., according to the department.

The four victims -- a 44-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, a 41-year-old man, and a boy -- were found dead, their bodies burned beyond recognition, on the second floor of the house, which was partly made of iron sheeting, fire officials said.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. (By Wu Jui-chi and Christie Chen)