Pearson, Gold Coast's face of the games, out with injury

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — World champion hurdler Sally Pearson, who grew up on the Gold Coast and was promoted as the local face of the Commonwealth Games, has withdrawn from the competition a day after featuring in the opening ceremony.

The 2012 Olympic champion has been dealing with a long-term Achilles tendon issue and competed as recently as last week.

She realized at a practice session this week that she couldn't compete without hurting herself further at the Commonwealth Games.

"It's just unfortunate the timing is now," Pearson told a news conference Thursday, explaining why she delayed her announcement. "I wanted to go into the opening ceremony. I had a big role to play. That's why I waited until today.

"I did everything I possibly could to get out here and race for Australia."