Duncan Keith lifts Blackhawks past Blues, 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal with 8.5 seconds left and the Chicago Blackhawks beat St. Louis 4-3 on Wednesday night to hurt the Blues' playoff hopes.

Andreas Martinsen, Blake Hillman and Alex DeBrincat also scored, and Jean-Francois Berube made 30 saves. The Blackhawks beat the Blues for the first time in three meetings this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist for the Blues. They have lost four straight to fall a point behind idle Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Robert Bortuzzo also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 22 saves in his 14th straight loss.

Hillman scored a short-handed goal, his first in the NHL, midway through the second to cut the Blues' lead to 3-2. He is the fifth Blackhawk to score their first career goal this season.

DeBrincat tied it at 3 at 8:30 of the third with an unassisted goal.

Bortuzzo opened the scoring at 4:16 of the first period with his fourth goal of the season.

Martinsen tied it for Chicago at 8:57 with his first goal of the season, firing a wrist shot that trickled between Allen's legs after the Blues failed to clear the puck twice.

Schenn regained the lead for the Blues just 47 seconds into the second period, putting home a rebound from Vince Dunn's shot from the high slot. Schenn's 27th goal is a career high.

Tarasenko made it 3-1 at 5:44 of the second. St. Louis took advantage of a Chicago defensive line change and Schenn sprung Tarasenko for a breakaway.

FANCY STICK WORK

Just 52 seconds into the game, Jaden Schwartz had a wrap-around attempt into a wide-open net, but Keith got his stick on the goal line to block the puck until Berube could get his glove down. The play was reviewed and it was determined that the puck did not cross the line.

NOTES: Blues D Alex Pietrangelo played in his 615th career game, one shy of Bob Plager for second-most by a defenseman in franchise history. ... The Blackhawks will honor Hall of Famer Stan Mikita before Friday night's home game against the Blues. Mikita's grandsons will take the ice on his behalf during the national anthem and highlights of Mikita's career will be played. ... Blues prospect G Ville Husso (San Antonio) was named to the 2017-2018 AHL All-Rookie team. ... Blackhawks prospect D Adam Clendening was selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week after scoring two goals and five assists for the week ending April 2.

UP NEXT

The team will meet again Friday night in Chicago.