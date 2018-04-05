|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|5
|18
|6
|9
|.500
|Correa Hou
|6
|19
|7
|9
|.474
|Haniger Sea
|5
|15
|3
|7
|.467
|EEscobar Min
|4
|16
|4
|7
|.438
|DGordon Sea
|5
|21
|3
|9
|.429
|Altuve Hou
|7
|29
|7
|12
|.414
|Abreu ChW
|5
|20
|4
|8
|.400
|Cuthbert KC
|4
|10
|1
|4
|.400
|Smoak Tor
|7
|26
|5
|10
|.385
|Simmons LAA
|7
|29
|5
|11
|.379
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 20 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 7; Reddick, Houston, 6; Stanton, New York, 6; Span, Tampa Bay, 6; 13 tied at 5.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.