‘A Perfect Pair’ short film spotlights Taiwan’s medical largesse

The short film “A Perfect Pair” spotlighting Taiwan’s efforts to help 13-year-old Nguyen Thi Loan of Vietnam overcome congenital lymphedema in her left leg was recently released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Shot entirely on location in Vietnam and subtitled in Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish, the film details how Loan is getting a second chance at life through the support of Taiwan and its world-class doctors and medical technology.



Loan, who experienced years of unsuccessful treatment in Vietnam, was referred to Dr. Chen Hung-chi—superintendent of Taichung City-based China Medical University Hospital in central Taiwan—by representatives of Taiwan businesses operating in the Southeast Asian country six years ago.



With the support of the companies, Loan was soon undergoing a series of life-changing surgeries at CMUH leaving her capable of walking without assistance. After returning home, she contracted an infection and was confronted with the specter of amputation.



Upon learning of Loan’s plight, Chen reached out to the Vietnamese subsidiary of Chiayi County-headquartered Hong Fu Footwear Group in southern Taiwan. The company quickly agreed to pay NT$4 million (US$133,330) for her treatment.



Loan traveled to Taiwan in June 2016 for five major successful reconstructive procedures. After several months of follow-up treatment and rehabilitation at CMUH, she returned home in July 2017.



Henry M. J. Chen, director-general of the MOFA’s Department of International Information Services, said April 3 that Loan’s case demonstrates that love transcends boundaries. “The heartwarming tale is also a fine example of the value of the New Southbound Policy.”



A key plank in government’s national development strategy, the New Southbound Policy seeks to enhance Taiwan’s agricultural, business, cultural, education, tourism and trade ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.



According to Chen, the film underscores Taiwan’s commitment to advancing the well-being of the global community. “It also shows the country is willing and able to share its advanced medical expertise,” he said. (SFC-E)

