Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 100 000 010—2 6 0 New York 202 300 00x—7 7 1

Snell, Andriese (4), Roe (7), Alvarado (8) and W.Ramos; L.Severino, Warren (8), Chapman (9) and Au.Romine. W_L.Severino 2-0. L_Snell 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Stanton (3), Sanchez (1).

Baltimore 100 100 000—2 8 1 Houston 010 001 10x—3 7 2

Bundy, M.Castro (7), Brach (8) and Joseph; Keuchel, Rondon (6), Peacock (7) and Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_M.Castro 0-1.

Cleveland 100 010 000 000 0—2 7 0 Los Angeles 000 020 000 000 1—3 6 0

(13 innings)

Kluber, A.Miller (8), Allen (9), Goody (11), Olson (12), McAllister (13) and Gomes; Skaggs, Johnson (5), Alvarez (6), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), B.Wood (10), Parker (11), Bard (12), Ramirez (13) and Maldonado, Rivera. W_Ramirez 1-1. L_McAllister 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (2), Cozart (2).

Chicago 010 020 010—4 7 0 Toronto 000 102 000—3 7 1

Fulmer, Bummer (6), Farquhar (6), N.Jones (7), Soria (9) and Castillo; A.Sanchez, Oh (7), Tepera (8), Loup (9) and Martin. W_N.Jones 1-0. L_Tepera 1-1. Sv_Soria (2). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (4), Abreu (2).

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 001 104 100—7 9 0 Pittsburgh 200 100 000—3 8 0

Odorizzi, Rogers (5), Hildenberger (6), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and J.Castro; Nova, Neverauskas (6), Smoker (6), Glasnow (7) and Cervelli. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Nova 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (4). Pittsburgh, Bell (1).

Seattle 000 001 000— 1 10 1 San Francisco 310 050 10x—10 12 0

F.Hernandez, Pazos (5), LeBlanc (6) and Marjama; Cueto, Osich (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_Cueto 1-0. L_F.Hernandez 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Belt (1), Sandoval (1), Hernandez (1), Crawford (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 010 000 000—1 6 1 Atlanta 300 200 02x—7 7 0

Scherzer, Grace (6), Gott (8) and P.Severino, Montero; Foltynewicz, Moylan (6), S.Freeman (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Perez. W_Foltynewicz 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Tucker (2).

Philadelphia 002 000 000—2 5 2 New York 200 002 00x—4 5 0

Nola, Hutchison (6), Morgan (6), Garcia (7), E.Ramos (8) and Knapp; Syndergaard, Gsellman (5), Robles (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Hutchison 1-1. Sv_Familia (3). HRs_New York, Cespedes (2).

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 1 0 Arizona 111 000 00x—3 7 0

A.Wood, Stripling (7) and Grandal; Corbin, Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis. W_Corbin 2-0. L_A.Wood 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (2).