Katy Perry sings in Taipei

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/05 10:33

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- American pop star Katy Perry performed on stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Taipei Arena in Taipei on Wednesday as part of her concert ''Witness The Tour.''

Perry flew in to Taipei Tuesday afternoon on a private jet from Manila, the Philippines after having performed a show on April 2 in Pasay City. 

Perry has already performed at 63 venues for her worldwide tour since September, and for the Taiwan phase, she will be staying three days and two nights, with a crew of over 100 people traveling with her.

She will move on to Singapore for a show on April 8. 

(Photo Credit: AP)

(Photo Credit: AP)
