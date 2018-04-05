BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|21
|16
|2
|3
|39
|13
|50
|San Lorenzo
|21
|12
|6
|3
|26
|11
|42
|Talleres
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|11
|41
|Godoy Cruz
|21
|12
|4
|5
|30
|22
|40
|Racing Club
|21
|10
|6
|5
|37
|23
|36
|Independiente
|21
|10
|6
|5
|23
|15
|36
|Santa Fe
|21
|9
|8
|4
|25
|15
|35
|Huracan
|21
|9
|7
|5
|25
|19
|34
|Argentinos Jrs
|21
|10
|3
|8
|30
|25
|33
|Estudiantes
|21
|9
|5
|7
|22
|18
|32
|Colon
|21
|8
|7
|6
|23
|19
|31
|Belgrano
|21
|7
|10
|4
|21
|21
|31
|Atletico Tucuman
|21
|7
|8
|6
|23
|20
|29
|River Plate
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|26
|29
|Defensa y Justicia
|21
|8
|5
|8
|30
|29
|29
|Rosario Central
|21
|7
|7
|7
|26
|28
|28
|Patronato Parana
|21
|7
|6
|8
|23
|25
|27
|Banfield
|21
|7
|5
|9
|21
|21
|26
|San Martin
|21
|7
|5
|9
|23
|29
|26
|Velez Sarsfield
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|27
|24
|Lanus
|21
|6
|5
|10
|17
|34
|23
|Gimnasia
|21
|6
|4
|11
|21
|33
|22
|Newell's
|21
|6
|5
|10
|18
|20
|20
|Tigre
|21
|2
|10
|9
|16
|25
|16
|Temperley
|21
|3
|7
|11
|12
|32
|16
|Chacarita Jrs
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|29
|15
|Arsenal
|21
|2
|7
|12
|14
|25
|13
|Olimpo
|21
|3
|4
|14
|12
|36
|13
|Tuesday, April 3
Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1
|Wednesday, April 4
Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday, April 6
Tigre vs. Gimnasia 2200 GMT
|Saturday, April 7
Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe 0015 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Belgrano 1615 GMT
Temperley vs. Lanus 1615 GMT
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT
Banfield vs. Olimpo 2045 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia 2300 GMT
|Sunday, April 8
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz 1400 GMT
San Martin vs. Huracan 1615 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's 1830 GMT
Talleres vs. Independiente 2045 GMT
Racing Club vs. River Plate 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 9
Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Estudiantes vs. Chacarita Jrs 0015 GMT