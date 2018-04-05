  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/05 09:39
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 1 .833
New York 4 2 .667 1
Toronto 4 2 .667 1
Baltimore 1 5 .167 4
Tampa Bay 1 5 .167 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 2 .600
Chicago 2 2 .500 ½
Cleveland 2 4 .333
Kansas City 1 3 .250
Detroit 1 4 .200 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 1 .857
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1
Seattle 3 1 .750
Oakland 2 4 .333
Texas 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings

Toronto 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Baltimore 6

Texas 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 13, Cleveland 2

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2, 13 innings

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Boston (Price 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 3:35 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.