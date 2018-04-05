  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/05 09:23
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 22 .714
x-Boston 53 24 .688 2
x-Philadelphia 48 30 .615
New York 27 51 .346 28½
Brooklyn 25 53 .321 30½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 42 36 .538
x-Washington 42 36 .538
Charlotte 34 45 .430
Orlando 24 54 .308 18
Atlanta 22 56 .282 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 48 30 .615
x-Indiana 46 32 .590 2
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 6
Detroit 37 41 .474 11
Chicago 27 51 .346 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 63 15 .808
San Antonio 45 33 .577 18
New Orleans 43 34 .558 19½
Dallas 24 55 .304 39½
Memphis 21 56 .273 41½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 30 .615
Utah 45 33 .577 3
Oklahoma City 45 34 .570
Minnesota 44 34 .564 4
Denver 43 35 .551 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 57 21 .731
L.A. Clippers 42 36 .538 15
L.A. Lakers 33 44 .429 23½
Sacramento 25 54 .316 32½
Phoenix 20 59 .253 37½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 112, Toronto 106

Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95

Miami 101, Atlanta 98

Orlando 97, New York 73

Chicago 120, Charlotte 114

Golden State 111, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 120, Washington 104

Milwaukee 106, Boston 102

Dallas 115, Portland 109

Denver 107, Indiana 104

Utah 117, L.A. Lakers 110

Phoenix 97, Sacramento 94

L.A. Clippers 113, San Antonio 110

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 105, Dallas 100

Philadelphia 115, Detroit 108

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.