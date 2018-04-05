  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/05 08:58
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 4 14 5 7 .500
Correa Hou 6 19 7 9 .474
Haniger Sea 4 13 3 6 .462
Abreu ChW 4 16 3 7 .438
Altuve Hou 7 29 7 12 .414
DGordon Sea 4 17 3 7 .412
Cuthbert KC 4 10 1 4 .400
EEscobar Min 3 13 3 5 .385
Pillar Tor 6 21 6 8 .381
Simmons LAA 7 29 5 11 .379
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 19 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Reddick, Houston, 6; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Stanton, New York, 6; Span, Tampa Bay, 6; 11 tied at 5.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.