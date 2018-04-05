Flora Duffy of Bermuda wins 1st Commonwealth Games gold

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Two-time world champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda lived up to her favored status to win the sprint triathlon by 43 seconds on Thursday and collect the first gold medal of the 21st Commonwealth Games.

The top-ranked Duffy came out the opening 750-meter swim leg just behind Jessica Learmonth, both around 9 minutes, 35 seconds. But Duffy quickly caught the English competitor and the pair staged their own duel for much of the 20-kilometer bike leg — four laps around the Broadwater Parklands — trading places numerous times.

Cycling is Duffy's strongest leg — so strong that she is entered in the mountain bike competition on April 12.

Under sunny skies and a temperature of 27 Celsius (81 Fahrenheit), Duffy and Learmonth finished the cycle leg together in 39.23.

Duffy took a five-second lead over Learmonth early in the 5-kilometer run and led by 18 seconds after the first lap, or 2.5 kilometers.

Duffy finished the race in 56:50, with Learmonth 43 seconds behind to take silver and Canadian Joanna Brown earning bronze, finishing five seconds behind Learmonth after a tight tussle over the closing meters with England's Vicky Holland.

The men's triathlon over the same distances will be held on Thursday afternoon.