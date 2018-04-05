|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Baltimore
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Oakland
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 6, San Francisco 4
Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings
Toronto 14, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 10, Baltimore 6
Texas 4, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 13, Cleveland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 3, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2, 13 innings
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Boston (Price 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
Texas (Perez 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 3:35 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.