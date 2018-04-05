  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/05 06:24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 100 000 010—2 6 0
New York 202 300 00x—7 7 1

Snell, Andriese (4), Roe (7), Alvarado (8) and W.Ramos; L.Severino, Warren (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_L.Severino 2-0. L_Snell 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Stanton (3), Sanchez (1).

___

Baltimore 100 100 000—2 8 1
Houston 010 001 10x—3 7 2

Bundy, Castro (7), Brach (8) and Joseph; Keuchel, Rondon (6), Peacock (7) and Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Castro 0-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 010 000 000—1 6 1
Atlanta 300 200 02x—7 7 0

Scherzer, Grace (6), Gott (8) and P.Severino, Montero; Foltynewicz, Moylan (6), S.Freeman (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Perez. W_Foltynewicz 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Tucker (2).

___

Philadelphia 002 000 000—2 5 2
New York 200 002 00x—4 5 0

Nola, Hutchison (6), Morgan (6), Garcia (7), E.Ramos (8) and Knapp; Syndergaard, Gsellman (5), Robles (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Hutchison 1-1. Sv_Familia (3). HRs_New York, Cespedes (2).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 1 0
Arizona 111 000 00x—3 7 0

Wood, Stripling (7) and Grandal; Corbin, Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis. W_Corbin 2-0. L_Wood 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (2).