  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/05 06:27
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Ahmed Ari 4 17 4 8 .471
Gennett Cin 4 17 0 8 .471
Hoskins Phi 5 17 2 8 .471
Iannetta Col 4 15 1 7 .467
DeJong StL 5 18 4 8 .444
Martinez StL 5 18 2 8 .444
Bell Pit 4 16 1 7 .438
RFlaherty Atl 6 23 6 10 .435
Yelich Mil 5 23 6 10 .435
Eaton Was 5 21 8 9 .429
Tucker Atl 6 21 4 9 .429
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 10 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 9; FFreeman, Atlanta, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 8; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; 33 tied at 1-0.